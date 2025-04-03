Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Huntsman by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 853.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 9,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.95. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

