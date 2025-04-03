Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $906,000 Investment in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZETA opened at $14.57 on Thursday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

