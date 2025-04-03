Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $50.04 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

