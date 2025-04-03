Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,184 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,399 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at $435,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 48,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,714 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Ormat Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.56.

Shares of ORA opened at $71.30 on Thursday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.41 and a 1-year high of $84.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other news, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $29,509.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,682.10. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Granot sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $114,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,790. This represents a 46.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,242 shares of company stock worth $156,427. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

