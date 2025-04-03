Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 335,767 Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 335,767 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Nano Dimension worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Nano Dimension by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 12,326 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NNDM opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $329.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.42. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $2.83.

Nano Dimension Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

