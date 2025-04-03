Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 512 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRTC. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 139,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,136,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000.

IRTC stock opened at $108.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.93 and its 200-day moving average is $90.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 1.45. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $128.52.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.30. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.83% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRTC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $91.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.73.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

