Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

HIMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

NYSE HIMS opened at $31.16 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $7,462,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,033.25. This trade represents a 61.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $7,465,960.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,221.49. This represents a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,064,954 shares of company stock valued at $37,984,259 over the last three months. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

