Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys New Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Stantec by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Stantec by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stantec by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Stantec by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $85.26 on Thursday. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $90.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1574 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

