Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGR. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $332.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.16. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.61. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $275.02 and a 52 week high of $348.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $160,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Stories

