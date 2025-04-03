Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kemper were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 3,378.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,724,000 after purchasing an additional 214,367 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kemper Stock Performance
NYSE KMPR opened at $66.77 on Thursday. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $73.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.
Kemper Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.
About Kemper
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
