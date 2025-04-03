Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Gerdau in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE GGB opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 7.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

