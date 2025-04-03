Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $224,000 in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,793,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,843,000 after acquiring an additional 369,640 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Upstart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Upstart from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $357,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,032.14. This trade represents a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 16,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $1,269,851.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,353,333.74. This represents a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,062 shares of company stock worth $5,247,182 over the last three months. 18.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upstart stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $96.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.52. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 2.25.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

