Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $256,000 in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dennis W. Johnson purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 180,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,962.24. The trade was a 19.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $20.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.31%. Analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDU. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MDU Resources Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

