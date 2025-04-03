Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New $211,000 Investment in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Insperity by 66.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Insperity by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 27,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,584 shares in the company, valued at $36,812,762.88. This represents a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $508,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,143,618.68. This represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $89.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.79 and a 52-week high of $109.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

