Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New Investment in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Maximus by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 83.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 6.5% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,927 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $988,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,167.68. The trade was a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $165,144.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,347.87. This represents a 11.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

MMS opened at $71.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average of $77.46. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $93.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMS shares. Raymond James upgraded Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

