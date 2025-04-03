Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New Investment in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 803.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $39.84 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

