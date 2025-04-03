Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,920 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 2,484.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.37.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

