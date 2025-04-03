Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 28,997 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,997 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,899 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 32,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 37,734.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 141,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 141,128 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.84. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $36.77.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 6.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.84%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,335 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $43,467.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,414,886 shares in the company, valued at $46,068,688.16. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

