Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,909 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,543,000 after acquiring an additional 119,187 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 487.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $174.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.69 and a 12 month high of $236.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.42.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Interactive Brokers Group

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.