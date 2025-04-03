Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,764 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAG. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:STAG opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,083.20. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

