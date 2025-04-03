Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes $276,000 Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Visteon by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Visteon by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on Visteon in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $78.96 on Thursday. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.25.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.17 million. Visteon had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 24.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

