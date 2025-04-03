Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes $423,000 Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

NYSE:SF opened at $96.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.34. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $73.51 and a 12 month high of $120.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

