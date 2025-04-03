Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes $86,000 Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 528.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

NVST stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.04. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. New Street Research set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $19.00 price objective on Envista in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

