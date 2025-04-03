Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,399 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CYH stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.80 to $4.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

