Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Holdings Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 824,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 140,944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $95,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 50.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 13.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 242,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,175,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of MOD opened at $85.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $72.49 and a one year high of $146.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.82.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, Director William A. Wulfsohn bought 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.43 per share, with a total value of $200,957.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,012.11. The trade was a 53.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

