Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 236,767 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $96,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUSA. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Melius began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.67.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $480.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $382.04 and a 1 year high of $561.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $471.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.19.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. Analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.10%.

In other Murphy USA news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.10, for a total transaction of $395,391.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total value of $939,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,200.66. The trade was a 25.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,594 shares of company stock worth $1,695,043. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

