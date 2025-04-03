Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,100,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,069,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCVX. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 77,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.84. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $121.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCVX shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $140.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $692,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,472,066.41. The trade was a 6.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $531,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,664.25. The trade was a 46.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,250 shares of company stock worth $3,170,738. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

