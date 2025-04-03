Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 755,011 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

LPX opened at $93.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $71.39 and a 1-year high of $122.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LPX. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

