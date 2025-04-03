Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 337,733 Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 337,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,079,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Insider Activity

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $361,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.08. This represents a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $230.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.62 and a 12 month high of $312.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.82 and its 200 day moving average is $250.74.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

