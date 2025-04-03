Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 846,327 Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 846,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $78,192,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.38% of Federal Signal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSS. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Federal Signal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

FSS stock opened at $77.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.42 and a 200-day moving average of $90.71.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSS shares. StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,944.56. This represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

