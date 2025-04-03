Norges Bank Buys New Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 848,842 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $79,842,000. Norges Bank owned 1.19% of Popular at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $984,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,666.90. The trade was a 19.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $1,040,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,721.32. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Popular
Popular Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $93.06 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.60 and a 12 month high of $106.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.50 and its 200 day moving average is $96.85.
Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Popular Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.71%.
About Popular
Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Popular
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.