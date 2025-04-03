Norges Bank Buys New Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 848,842 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $79,842,000. Norges Bank owned 1.19% of Popular at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $984,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,666.90. The trade was a 19.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $1,040,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,721.32. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BPOP. StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Popular from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Popular from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Popular Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $93.06 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.60 and a 12 month high of $106.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.50 and its 200 day moving average is $96.85.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.71%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

