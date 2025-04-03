Norges Bank Buys New Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,090,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,015,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries
In related news, Director Michael Sean Hanley purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,817.40. The trade was a 30.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.71. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $69.12 and a 12 month high of $107.02.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.47%.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
