Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,532,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,825,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,630,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,495,000 after purchasing an additional 495,599 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,849,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,303,000 after buying an additional 422,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 358.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,583 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,729,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,552,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,657 shares during the period.

HR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE:HR opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.66%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

