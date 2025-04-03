Norges Bank Buys Shares of 815,119 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 815,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $83,550,000.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 528.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $429,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,242,722. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Landers sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,401.60. The trade was a 10.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $98.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.11. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $79.32 and a 52 week high of $114.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.