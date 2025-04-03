Norges Bank Buys Shares of 818,576 MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 818,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,451,000. Norges Bank owned 1.22% of MKS Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKSI. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $827,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,694 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,338,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKSI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $25,426.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,324.64. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $836,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,017 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,577.01. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MKSI opened at $81.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $147.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.86.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

About MKS Instruments



MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

