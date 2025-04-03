Norges Bank Invests $79.62 Million in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 527,594 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,619,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 37,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $166.39 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $190.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,447,876.76. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,316 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,853.04. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

