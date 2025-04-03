Norges Bank Invests $80.67 Million in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 430,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,669,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.15% of Vail Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $42,532,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,264,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 1,080.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 190,210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $23,170,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 444,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,292,000 after purchasing an additional 103,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.00 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,960. The trade was a 6.68 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $162.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.99 and a 52-week high of $233.57.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.56.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

