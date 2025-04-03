Norges Bank Makes New $83.34 Million Investment in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,664,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,341,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.52% of Essential Properties Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCO Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,907,000 after acquiring an additional 256,457 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 178,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,663.90. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

EPRT opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $34.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.51%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

