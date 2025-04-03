Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 459,377 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $84,213,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.58% of Credicorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter worth $42,794,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $40,187,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,081,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,285,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 333,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,115,000 after purchasing an additional 103,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Credicorp Price Performance

Shares of BAP opened at $193.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $153.27 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

