Norges Bank Takes Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 994,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,147,000. Norges Bank owned 1.19% of AXIS Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

AXS stock opened at $101.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $101.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.33.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,139,037 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $199,999,959.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,404,133 shares in the company, valued at $224,786,435.50. The trade was a 47.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

