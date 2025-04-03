Norges Bank Takes Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 637,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,833,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.86% of MACOM Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,044,000 after buying an additional 46,812 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $809,436.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,309.91. This represents a 32.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $978,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,381. This represents a 14.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 743,948 shares of company stock worth $92,210,640. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTSI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Capmk raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Shares of MTSI opened at $103.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $152.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

