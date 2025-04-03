Norges Bank Takes Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,990,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,043,000.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRRK. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,321.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.59. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $46.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 142,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $5,068,441.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,108.90. This represents a 56.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jing L. Marantz sold 5,655 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,240. The trade was a 7.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 299,772 shares of company stock valued at $11,245,798. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.