PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in PAR Technology by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,547,000 after purchasing an additional 130,121 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,664,000 after acquiring an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 116,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 77,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 59,469 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAR. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PAR Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

PAR Technology stock opened at $61.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.13. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.79 and a beta of 2.20.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.