Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Position Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 363,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 240,175 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 50.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 492,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 165,710 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 355,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 90,691 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 761,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,448 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 154,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 57,115 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.9% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 968,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 295,663 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -12.96%.

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,549,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,330.09. The trade was a 12.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $357,265.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,224.50. The trade was a 36.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PTEN. Raymond James lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.