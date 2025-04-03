Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AECOM alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 390.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $95.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.38 and a 200 day moving average of $105.07. AECOM has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $118.56.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.