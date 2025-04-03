Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,543.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $85.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently -17.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Get Our Latest Report on AAP

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, CEO Shane M. Okelly bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $55,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,021.59. This represents a 0.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 14,640 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $499,956.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,490.50. This represents a 75.35 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.