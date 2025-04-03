Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 86,683 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 97.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 108.1% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 58,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 30,404 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $200,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,875. This represents a 8.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average of $59.44. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $71.98.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $242.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.44 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

