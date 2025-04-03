Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,245 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in IAC were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in IAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of IAC by 408.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in IAC by 1,398.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in IAC by 1,193.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in IAC by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC opened at $40.02 on Thursday. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded IAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on IAC from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on IAC from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

