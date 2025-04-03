Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 8,077 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Rithm Capital worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Rithm Capital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 49,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

RITM stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

