QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,677 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,406,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,666,000 after acquiring an additional 173,174 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 169,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,222 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,046,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,628,000 after purchasing an additional 617,592 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,817,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,716,000 after purchasing an additional 764,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QDEL stock opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.20. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $49.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 72.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on QuidelOrtho from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

